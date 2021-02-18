Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.98

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $42.71, with a volume of 54054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Peak Energy Transition in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,404,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,439,000. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its holdings in Star Peak Energy Transition by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 823,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after buying an additional 437,014 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Star Peak Energy Transition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,138,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Star Peak Energy Transition during the 4th quarter worth $4,825,000.

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

