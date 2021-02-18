Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

Shares of SBLK traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 23,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,705. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 260.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

