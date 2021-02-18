Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 49,716 Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,716 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.64% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. 2.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. 96,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,409,695. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $14.70.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Stuart Lichter bought 10,813,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $15,139,283.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Schaefer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $165,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 10,888,774 shares of company stock valued at $15,323,034 over the last ninety days. 81.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.