Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 341,695 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,695 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $2,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in SITE Centers by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in SITE Centers by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in SITE Centers by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SITE Centers by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 180,276 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $1,882,081.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,474,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,031,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Compass Point raised shares of SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

NYSE:SITC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.55. 32,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

