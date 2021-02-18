Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.20% of CommScope worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COMM. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 13.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in CommScope by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CommScope by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,551,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,965,000 after buying an additional 270,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

In other CommScope news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COMM traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,375. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

