Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 202,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $12,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 385,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after acquiring an additional 50,397 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 45,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,960,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,295,000 after acquiring an additional 310,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. DA Davidson upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of C traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.15. The company had a trading volume of 708,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,748,404. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $78.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

