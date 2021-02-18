Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.36% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000.

Shares of BUG stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,609. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.

