Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $557,000 Stock Position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 165,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,825,000. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,274,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 428,021 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 386.0% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 490,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 389,468 shares during the period.

Shares of NML stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,034. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0148 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

