Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 16,832 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 2.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $32,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $95.16. The stock had a trading volume of 324,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,035,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.59. The company has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $111.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.62.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.