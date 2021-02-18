ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 2,137 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 52,502 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average is $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $442.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $145.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

