SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

NASDAQ:SSRM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 23,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.59.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.