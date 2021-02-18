SSR Mining Inc. Declares — Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

SSR Mining has a payout ratio of 9.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,006,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,049. SSR Mining has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSRM. Bank of America began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.59.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

