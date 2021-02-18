SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSPPF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of SSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SSPPF opened at $4.58 on Thursday. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 550 brands in approximately 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSP Group (SSPPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.