SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

SSNC stock opened at $65.99 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.53.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

