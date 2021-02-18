Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Unilever by 28,565.8% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,203,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 7.8% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Unilever by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the period.

NYSE UL traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $55.63. The stock had a trading volume of 88,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,522. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.91. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

