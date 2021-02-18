Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total transaction of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.47.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $336.84. The company had a trading volume of 63,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $337.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.44. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

