Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 48.3% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 332,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

NYSE SRC opened at $41.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.37 and a 1-year high of $54.62.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

