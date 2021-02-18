Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Acquired by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 1,858.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,324 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $8,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPB. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 9,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPB traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.64. 803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,102. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.59 and a one year high of $85.54.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.33.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

