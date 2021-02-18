SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $467.21

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $467.21 and last traded at $465.37, with a volume of 11577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $463.58.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.03 and a 200-day moving average of $387.47.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,310 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.