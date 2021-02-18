SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $90.14

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.14 and last traded at $88.55, with a volume of 106229 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.44.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

