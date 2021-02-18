SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Managed Account Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Managed Account Services Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Managed Account Services Inc. owned about 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $26,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,857,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,668,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 55,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 40,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after buying an additional 43,059 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.84. 34,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,033. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

