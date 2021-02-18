SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Tlwm increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 10,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.64 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

