SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 14.3% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $110,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.54. 376,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,951,715. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

