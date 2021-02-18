Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DALXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Spartan Delta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS DALXF opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

