SparkPoint (SRK) Price Down 35.5% This Week

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $68.58 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00063168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00867194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00030907 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,626.77 or 0.05062773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00050749 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00017423 BTC.

SparkPoint Profile

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,369,409,818 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

