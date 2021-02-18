SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded down $2.15 on Thursday, reaching $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

SP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

