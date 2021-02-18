SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%.

Shares of NASDAQ SP traded down $2.13 on Thursday, reaching $30.03. 10,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,530. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

