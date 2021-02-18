Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.67

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.67 and last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 162964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWN. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,018,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 48.4% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105,964 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,232,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.