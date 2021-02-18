Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sonova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of Sonova stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.09. 27,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,673. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonova has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $54.77.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

