Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

NYSE:SAH traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

