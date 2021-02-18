Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $3,320,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $1,687,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $11,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at $28,225,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Paya in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PAYA traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.21. 13,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,041. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 159.39 and a beta of 0.05. Paya Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.49.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

