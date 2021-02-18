Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 94,415 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 277,171 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $23,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 88,571 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.89. 267,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,853,917. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.78.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.