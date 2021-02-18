Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,340 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of 360 DigiTech worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. FMR LLC grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 487,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 248,466 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $448,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QFIN traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 64,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,769,314. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

