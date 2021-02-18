Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 15,080 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 124.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,160 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after buying an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $297,901,000 after buying an additional 660,578 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after buying an additional 622,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.46.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.77. 105,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,085,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.04. The stock has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.