SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives $18.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist raised SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $1,270,151.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 991,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,791,911.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,079,823 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $45,693,711.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,265,859 shares of company stock valued at $181,600,922. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,281,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,748,000 after buying an additional 127,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 534,800 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,835,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 651,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after buying an additional 32,017 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWI opened at $16.54 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. SolarWinds has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

