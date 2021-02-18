SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $371.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $367.00 to $371.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEDG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $262.21.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $334.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.77 and a 200 day moving average of $264.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $67.02 and a 12-month high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.23). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,111.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

