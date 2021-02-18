SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Stock Price Up 12%

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)’s share price rose 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.34 and last traded at $9.03. Approximately 88,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 472,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.06.

TLMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of SOC Telemed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SOC Telemed in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLMD. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 20.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

SOC Telemed, Inc provides telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

