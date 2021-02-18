So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 908,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 14th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of So-Young International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. So-Young International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of So-Young International by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SY traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.89. The stock had a trading volume of 26,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,915. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 386.25 and a beta of 0.35. So-Young International has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $17.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 3.07%.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

