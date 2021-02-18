Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 135,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,827 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $23,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

SNA stock opened at $188.87 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $193.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $2,575,665.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 26,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $4,470,213.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,364 shares of company stock worth $11,733,715. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

