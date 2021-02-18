Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Takes $215,000 Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 58.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 14.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth about $277,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $67.88 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.25.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

