Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV Buys 1,179 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1,572.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,175,000 after acquiring an additional 49,317 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after purchasing an additional 237,675 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 324,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,345,000 after purchasing an additional 161,037 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 198,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 290,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,640,000 after purchasing an additional 148,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS stock opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $94.42.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.