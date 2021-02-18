SmartCredit Token Hits One Day Volume of $3.05 Million (SMARTCREDI)

SmartCredit Token (CURRENCY:SMARTCREDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, SmartCredit Token has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One SmartCredit Token token can now be purchased for $8.06 or 0.00015618 BTC on exchanges. SmartCredit Token has a market cap of $8.92 million and $3.05 million worth of SmartCredit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.35 or 0.00378332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00060166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00079388 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00085028 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00083716 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.28 or 0.00436310 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,107.79 or 0.85424322 BTC.

SmartCredit Token Profile

SmartCredit Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,106,625 tokens. SmartCredit Token’s official website is smartcredit.io

Buying and Selling SmartCredit Token

