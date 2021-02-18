SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.85

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $84,227,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,520.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,112,800 shares of company stock valued at $85,101,305. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 87,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

