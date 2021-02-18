SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%.

NYSE SM traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 6.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

