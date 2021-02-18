Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 70.15% and a net margin of 5.89%.

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.98. 19,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,686. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $133.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Barra sold 26,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,797,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

