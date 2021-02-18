Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%.

NASDAQ SNBR traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.07. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $133.61.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNBR. Bank of America lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Melissa Barra sold 4,218 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $316,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,685 shares of company stock worth $2,603,783 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

