SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.30

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.303 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -700.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.3%.

SLG opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $95.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLG. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.09.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $385,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

