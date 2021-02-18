Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2021 // Comments off

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €103.00 ($121.18).

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Sixt stock traded up €0.95 ($1.12) during trading on Friday, reaching €99.30 ($116.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70. Sixt has a 1-year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1-year high of €107.60 ($126.59). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €100.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.76.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Analyst Recommendations for Sixt (ETR:SIX2)

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.