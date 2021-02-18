Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €103.00 ($121.18).

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Metzler set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Shares of Sixt stock traded up €0.95 ($1.12) during trading on Friday, reaching €99.30 ($116.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70. Sixt has a 1-year low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 1-year high of €107.60 ($126.59). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €100.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €85.76.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

