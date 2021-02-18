Simmons Bank Sells 250 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 17,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,498,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585,215.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 76,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,250,000 after buying an additional 76,078 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $13.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $766.69. 12,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a PE ratio of 87.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $784.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $739.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.50 and a 12-month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,568.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

