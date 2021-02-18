Simmons Bank Reduces Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 697,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,825,000 after acquiring an additional 83,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Chubb by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 83,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,863,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.08. 55,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,781. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day moving average is $138.87. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $166.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,603 shares of company stock valued at $8,151,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.78.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

